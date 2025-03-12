Iran begins gas production from first infill well at S Pars

Touraj Dehghani, CEO of the state-run Pars Oil & Gas Company, announced that the newly launched well, located in Phase 12 of South Pars, will add 2 million cubic meters (mcm) per day to the field’s production capacity.

The well is the first of 35 infill wells planned for the giant gas field as part of a broader effort to enhance hydrocarbon recovery by reducing well spacing. The Oil Ministry has also installed two additional drilling rigs in the field to accelerate the project.

Officials say the initiative will eventually increase South Pars’ output by 36 mcm per day. Currently, Iran produces 716 mcm per day from the field, which accounts for over 70% of the country’s total gas output.

Amid growing demand from households, industry, and power generation, the Iranian government has launched major plans to sustain and expand production at South Pars. Last week, four domestic firms secured contracts worth $17 billion to implement pressure-boosting projects in the field.

