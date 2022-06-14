Greece releases Iranian oil tanker after court decision: PMO

The Iranian PMO said in its Tuesday statement that despite the US attempt to confiscate the Iranian oil cargo on an Iranian-flagged tanker off the Greek coast, a Greek court has overturned an earlier court ruling and now the court has ruled to the Greek government to return the cargo to its owners.

The efforts and follow-ups made by the relevant Iranian bodies made the achievement and now the Greek government has released the ship and its shipment to be returned to their owners. the statement added.

On April 19, the Greek Navy seized the Russian tanker Pegasus, operating under the Iranian flag, off the island of Euboea. The Greek government announced that it would deliver 115,000 tons of Iranian oil on the Lana tanker to the United States, but Tehran called the move an act of piracy by Athens.

Iranian Ambassador to Greece Ahmad Naderi, in continuation of intensive diplomatic and legal activities over the past few weeks to prevent US piracy off the coast of Greece, visited the port of Karistos and met with the captain of the ship to review the latest developments.

Following the seizure of the Iranian ship in Greek waters, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Greek Charge d'affaires to convey a strong protest of Iran to the Greek officials. The Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) also issued a statement urging the Greek government to live up to its international obligations in this regard.

