Iran-Venezuela direct flights to start as of 18 June: envoy

Speaking on the IRIB TV program on Saturday night, the Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela Hojjatollah Soltani hailed that political relations between Tehran and Caracas are at the best possible level.

Referring to the strong will of President Raeisi's administration to strengthen and expand cooperation with Venezuela, Soltani said that so far, the countries' relations have expanded in various fields and are moving forward.

Venezuela is a very potential market for Iran's goods, the Iranian envoy also said, adding that today Iran exports medicine, medical equipment, hemodialysis machines, detergents, food and etc. to this country.

He also referred to the emphasis of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on strategic relations between Iran and Latin America, saying that Latin America is a perfect and suitable region for Iran's activities in political, cultural, and economic arenas.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian ambassador said that direct flights between Tehran and Caracas will start next week on June 18.

According to him, Iranians will not need to get a visa to travel to this Latin American country.

RHM/IRIB3473593