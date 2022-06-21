Gas production at South Pars Phase 11 to start in Oct.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, the Iranian oil minister briefed them on the latest situation of gas production in South Pars and the work on the development of the Phase 11 of the giant gas field in the Persian Gulf which is shared with Qatar.

"Although the last and most uncertain phase of South Pars was phase 11, and the French Total company, despite having studied it, stopped work on it and gave up the project due to sanctions, during the President Raeisi's government and at the start of the new Oil Ministry, the issue of extracting from the phase 11 was put on agenda and We have made the beginning of the implementation of phase 11 our priority, and with the measures and initiatives taken by our colleagues in the ministry, I promise you that we will start the production at phase 11 in October," Owji said.

"It is expected that 670 million cubic feet of gas per day will be extracted from South Pars Phase 11 and for this purpose we have used the capacity and capablities of domestic companies," he added.

