Crisis over IAEA cameras in Iran 'hand-made': Ulyanov

"The crisis over #IAEA cameras was “hand-made”. Sincerely can’t understand why the Western participants in the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA decided to put further negotiations at risk by tabling the resolution on #Iran in the IAEA Board of Governors," Russia's Permanent Representative in Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet on Monday to refer to the anti-Tehran resolution which was passed last Wednesday, June 9.

This is the second time that the Russian diplomat ridicules the Western-drafted resolution.

In a tweet, last Thursday, Ulyanov also wrote, "Have you got the latest news from #Iran? Do you understand now why Russia voted against the stupid Western resolution of the #IAEA BoG on Iran yesterday? Regrettably, our Western counterparts demonstrate a total lack of understanding of where we are."

Russia and China voted against the Western-drafted anti-Tehran resolution at the IAEA’s Board of Governors on Wednesday.

Iran retaliated the illegal resolution by disconnecting and removing dozens of IAEA surveillance cameras that were installed in different Iranian nuclear sites beyond the Safeguards Agreement between Tehran and the Agency.

It has also started fueling advanced IR-6 centrifuges as part of the reaction to the Western-drafted resolution at the IAEA.

Tehran has vowed it will take other measures if the IAEA continues its illegal moves.

MNA