IAEA BoG approves anti-Iran resolution in Wed. meeting

The anti-Iran resolution, which was proposed by the Western powers, was approved with 30 votes in favor, 2 against (Russia and China) and 3 abstentions (India, Libya and Pakistan).

After the IAEA apporved the resolution, the Russia’s Permanent Representative in Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet that "The #IAEA BoG adopted resolution on #Iran sponsored by Germany, France, the U.K. and the US. 30 Governors voted in favour, 2 (Russia and China) against and 3 (India, Libya, Pakistan) abstained. Thus countries which represent more than 1/2 of mankind didn’t support the resolution."

Tehran has warned that if the anti-Iran resolution is approved by the IAEA board, it will revise its cooperation with the agency.

Iran says that the Western powers have turned the IAEA into a political entity rather than a technical one.

Earlier today, Iran switched off two of the IAEA surveillance cameras to warn the agency not to pursue the agenda set by the Western powers.

Iran has also insisted that the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi should be held to account for consequences of the unprofessional approach the nuclear watchdog has adopted.

The spokesperson for Iran’s nuclear agency Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Wednesday afternoon that Iran is mulling over additional measures after turning off the IAEA surveillance cameras that functioned beyond the safeguards agreement.

KI/FNA14010318001107