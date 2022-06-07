Russia not to associate itself with anti-Iran resolution

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting in Vienna began on Monday, with reports of a possible resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran coming to the fore.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations stressed on Tuesday morning that Moscow would never support an anti-Iranian resolution at the IAEA BoG meeting.

"It becomes more and more clear that the intention of the Western participants in the #ViennaTalks to adopt a resolution on #Iran at the current session of the #IAEA BoG is very counterproductive for the #JCPOA," Mikhail Ulyanov wrote.

"Russia will not associate itself with such a resolution on anyway," he underlined.

Earlier on Sunday, Ulyanov had tweeted, "Indeed, the Western draft resolution on Iran is senseless because it by definition will have no positive effect on relations between the IAEA and Tehran."

He made the remarks referring to the phone call held between the Iranian and Russian foreign ministers during which the Russian top diplomat reaffirmed his country’s definite opposition to the resolution drafted by the US and the European troika at the IAEA’s board.

Addressing the quarterly meeting of his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors on Monday, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi reiterated his claims on Iran nuclear program and called on Tehran to give information on nuclear particles found in three alleged nuclear sites.

