IAEA's BoG holds session on safeguards agreement with Iran

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “The #IAEA Board of Governors started consideration of its agenda item “Nuclear verification: #NPT #Safeguards Agreement with #Iran”.”

“The Governor from Germany has just introduced draft res. on this topic. The relevance of the draft is highly questionable under the circumstances.”

"There’s still a chance to restore #JCPOA. Sadly some Board members don’t get the sensitivity of the moment, pushing for untimely initiatives like anti-#Iran resolution. Clearly #ViennaTalks taught them nothing: pressuring Tehran entails escalation," the Russian envoy later said in another post.

Also in the session, the EU envoy Stephan Klement Tweed during the meeting that "#EU is gravely concerned about the lack of substantive cooperation by #Iran towards resolving long outstanding safeguards issues. We urge Iran to cooperate immediately and in full with the @iaeaorg on these issues."

Furthermore, the US mission in the meeting posted a series of tweets during the meeting, claiming in its first post that "Iran has not provided the substantive cooperation necessary to resolve outstanding safeguards concerns. The Board of Governors has a responsibility to take appropriate action to hold Iran accountable to its safeguards obligations. See U.S. statement"

In the second post, Washington claimed that "The US has co-sponsored a resolution w/ E3 partners calling on Iran to take immediate action to fulfill its legal obligations. It is essential that Iran provide the IAEA w/ all information & documents deemed necessary by the IAEA to clarify and resolve its questions."

In the third post, the US mission said, "Based on the DG’s report, it is clear that Iran’s insufficient cooperation – and the longstanding deficit in verification assurance this has created – requires us all to act. We seek credible explanations, consistent w/ Iran’s safeguards obligations."

And, finally, the US representative went on to claim that, "We would welcome the Director General being able to report that the #IAEA considers these issues to be clarified & resolved because of substantive Iranian cooperation. On that basis, we would see no need for further Board consideration and action on these issues."

Tehran has warned that if an anti-Iran resolution is approved by the IAEA board, it will revise its cooperation with the agency.

Iran says that the Western powers have turned the IAEA into a political entity rather than a technical one.

This item is being updated...

KI/MA/5509838