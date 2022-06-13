MP proposes suspension of Iran membership at IAEA

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said that the last Wednesday IAEA Board of Governors resolution is of no value to Tehran as it is political rather than technical resolution.

The senior lawmaker said that Iran's nuclear activities are taking place in accordance with the IAEA regulations while the Agency continuous its monitoring of Iran's nuclear program.

Abbaszadeh Meshkini pointed out that the IAEA Director-General Rafael "Grossi's travel to Iran is of no use to us, and therefore it is better to impose restrictions on his travel to Iran."

He also said that given that "the IAEA is under the influence of US decisions, so we need to suspend our membership in the organization."

The senior lawmaker further said that he had proposed the suspension of Iran's membership in the agency to the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission to take it into account.

Russia and China voted against the Western-drafted anti-Tehran resolution at the IAEA’s Board of Governors on Wednesday.

Iran retaliated the illegal resolution by disconnecting and removing dozens of IAEA surveillance cameras that were installed in different Iranian nuclear sites beyond the Safeguards Agreement between Tehran and the Agency.

It has also started fueling advanced IR-6 centrifuges as part of the reaction to the Western-drafted resolution at the IAEA.

Tehran has vowed it will take other measures if the IAEA continues its illegal moves.

