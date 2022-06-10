  1. Politics
Jun 10, 2022, 9:27 AM

Russia envoy ridicules anti-Iran "stupid resolution" at IAEA

Russia envoy ridicules anti-Iran "stupid resolution" at IAEA

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Russia's envoy to international organizations based in Vienna has once again criticized passing of an anti-Iran resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

Russia envoy ridicules anti-Iran "stupid resolution" at IAEA

Russia's Permanent Representative in Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet that "Have you got the latest news from #Iran? Do you understand now why Russia voted against the stupid Western resolution of the #IAEA BoG  on Iran yesterday? Regrettably our Western counterparts demonstrate total lack of understanding of where we are."

Russia and China voted against the Western-drafted anti-Tehran resolution at the IAEA’s Board of Governors on Wednesday.

MNA

News Code 187775
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187775/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News