Russia envoy ridicules anti-Iran "stupid resolution" at IAEA

Russia's Permanent Representative in Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet that "Have you got the latest news from #Iran? Do you understand now why Russia voted against the stupid Western resolution of the #IAEA BoG on Iran yesterday? Regrettably our Western counterparts demonstrate total lack of understanding of where we are."

Russia and China voted against the Western-drafted anti-Tehran resolution at the IAEA’s Board of Governors on Wednesday.

MNA