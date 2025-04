The Emergency Medical Services Organization of Tehran Province has confirmed that two individuals—a 60-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy—tragically lost their lives due to Sunday night’s severe storm.

Additionally, 41 people were injured as a result of the storm across Tehran Province.

Of the injured, 12 were treated on site by emergency medical teams, while 29 others were transported to medical centers for further treatment.

