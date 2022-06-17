EU's Borrell says time for decision on JCPOA revival is now

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell made the comments in an address to the UN Security Council, according to the website of EU External Action.

"I am in permanent contact with all the parties to try arrange a return to the JCPoA and ensure its full implementation," Josep Borrell said.

The top EU diplomat added that "The basic elements and terms to do this are known and on the table. And the time for decision is now."

Tehran has taken steps away from the JCPOA known as the remedial measures but it has not left it yet and it has said it will reverse course and will stop remedial measures and will return to full compliance with the JCPOA once the other parties force Washington to lift the sanctions before returning to the JCPOA, from which it withdrew in May 2018.

Since April last year, the Iranian negotiating team has been involved in marathon talks with the other remaining parties to the JCPOA – Britain, France, Germany, China, and Russia – with the aim of bringing the US back into the deal and lifting its sanctions against Tehran.

However, the Vienna talks have been on hold since March as Washington insists on its refusal to undo its past wrongs through measures such as removing Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) from its list of foreign terrorist organizations.

Recently, the IAEA Board of Governors issued an anti-Iran resolution drafted by Washington and the E3 accusing Iran of non-cooperation with the agency.

Iran retaliated the resolution by disconnecting and removing dozens of IAEA surveillance cameras that were installed in different Iranian nuclear sites beyond the Safeguards Agreement between Tehran and the agency.

It has also started fueling advanced IR-6 centrifuges as part of the reaction to the Western-drafted resolution at the IAEA.

Tehran has vowed it will take other measures if the IAEA continues its illegal moves.

MNA