Iran thwarts massive cyberattack against its infrastructure

Behzad Akbari, CEO of Iran’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Company and Deputy ICT Minister, announced that a major cyberattack targeting the country’s infrastructure was successfully identified and neutralized.

“Thanks to divine assistance and the dedicated efforts of the security and technical teams at the Telecommunications Infrastructure Company and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, a large-scale and complex cyberattack against the country’s infrastructure was detected yesterday and preventive measures were taken," Akbari said in a post published on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

No further details have been disclosed about the origin or nature of the attack.

