Russia lashes out at anti-Iranian draft res. in IAEA's BoG

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “There are rumors that a draft res. on #Iran can be tabled at the session of the #IAEA Board of Governors.”

“Two questions in this regard: 1/would such a res. be helpful for maintaining businesslike relations b/w Tehran and the IAEA? and 2/would it help restore #JCPOA? I doubt it,” he added.

Reuters claimed on Wednesday that the United States and European troika including UK, France and Germany have submitted joint proposed resolutions to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on Iran's nuclear program.

Washington and European Troika have claimed that the unresolved issues related to uranium found on undisclosed sites are a matter of grave concern.

The four Western nations have also claimed that "due to insufficient cooperation with Iran," disputes and safeguards issues remain unresolved.

According to Reuters, the draft joint resolution of the United States and the three European countries have been sent to all member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Reuters' reports on the proposed resolution of Washington, London, Paris and Berlin to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors came as meeting of Board of Governors of IAEA will be held on June 06.

