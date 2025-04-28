Tehran, Baku must stay vigilant against destructive actions

President Masoud Pezeshkian highlighted the deep-rooted and friendly ties between Iran and Azerbaijan, emphasizing that politicians and cultural figures must exercise caution to ensure that unreasonable actions by a few individuals do not create discord among senior officials.

Ahead of his visit to Azerbaijan, President Pezeshkian told Azerbaijan’s state-owned TV network that officials should not allow childish disputes or reckless behavior by a minority seeking to harm bilateral relations to cause disagreements.

“We love our brothers and sisters in the Republic of Azerbaijan with all our hearts; we consider them part of ourselves. We wish success, dignity, and prosperity for all our dear friends,” the president affirmed.

He emphasized that if Iran and Azerbaijan deepen their bilateral relations, they can broaden their collaboration within regional and international organizations. This, in turn, would enable both nations to bolster their economic strength and gain valuable access to regional knowledge, innovations, and technologies.

When asked about the prospects for expanding Iran-Azerbaijan ties, the president stated that Tehran is prepared to share experiences and achievements with Baku.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation across various sectors, including academia, healthcare, industry, trade, investment, culture, sports, and the arts, to foster mutual growth and understanding.

Pezeshkian emphasized that political dialogue between officials of the two countries is essential for ensuring a good and peaceful life for their peoples, adding that as neighbors, Iran and Azerbaijan can mutually support each other across a wide range of sectors.

He expressed his pleasure at visiting Azerbaijan and expressed hope that discussions with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, along with meetings between officials from both countries, will contribute to strengthening bilateral ties.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the railway linking Iran and Azerbaijan, President Pezeshkian stated that this transport corridor significantly enhances trade, economic, and cultural relations between the two countries. He noted that Azerbaijan could serve as a vital transit route between Iran and Russia, while Iran could act as a key transit hub for Azerbaijani goods destined for global markets via the Persian Gulf.

He also pointed out the potential for joint clean energy projects along the Aras River, emphasizing opportunities for cooperation in developing solar and wind energy resources.

Addressing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Iranian president affirmed that the Islamic Republic consistently supports the rights of both neighbors and is committed to facilitating peaceful coexistence.

Regarding disputes over the Zangezur Corridor, Pezeshkian stressed the necessity of respecting territorial integrity. He asserted that border and territorial issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia can be resolved through political and trade relations founded on mutual respect for each side’s rights.

The president also underscored the critical importance of securing the road connecting Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan via Iran, expressing hope that completing this corridor will resolve existing connectivity challenges.

