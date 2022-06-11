JCPOA revival possible despite passing resolution

"Probably now we have to somehow try to revive the negotiations. All of this is not easy, of course," the Russian envoy said in an interview with Rossiya 24, adding that especially since after the resolution is adopted, everything has changed.

There are still possibilities to revive the JCPOA, Ulyanov noted.

And at the same time, IAEA's chief and Iran should be encouraged to continue the dialogue on issues that are not yet resolved, Ulyanov, added.

The Russian news agency Tass also quoted Ulyanov as criticizing the pause created in n nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna.

Earlier on Friday, Ulyanov wrote in a tweet "Have you got the latest news from #Iran? Do you understand now why Russia voted against the stupid Western resolution of the #IAEA BoG on Iran yesterday? Regrettably, our Western counterparts demonstrate a total lack of understanding of where we are."

June 10 marked exactly three months from the moment when the Vienna talks were put on pause, the Russian diplomat said, adding that was a wrong decision made by the coordinator of the European Union and the Western countries.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on Wednesday passed a resolution accusing Iran of insufficient cooperation with the IAEA. Russia and China voted against the Western-drafted anti-Tehran resolution.

