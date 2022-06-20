Passing resolution against Iran "strategic miscalculation"

"The recent #IAEA BoG resolution sponsored by #E3 and the #US provides reasons to believe that they try to derail the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA," Russia's Permanent Representative in Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet on Monday to refer to the anti-Tehran resolution which was passed recently.

"But in my view, it was a non-intentional strategic miscalculation and those countries still aim at successful finalization on the talks," he added.

In a tweet, last Monday, Ulyanov also wrote, "The crisis over #IAEA cameras was “hand-made”. Sincerely can’t understand why the Western participants in the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA decided to put further negotiations at risk by tabling the resolution on #Iran in the IAEA Board of Governors."

Russia and China voted against the Western-drafted anti-Tehran resolution at the IAEA’s Board of Governors on June 9.

Iran retaliated against the illegal resolution by disconnecting and removing dozens of IAEA surveillance cameras that were installed in different Iranian nuclear sites beyond the Safeguards Agreement between Tehran and the Agency.

It has also started fueling advanced IR-6 centrifuges as part of the reaction to the Western-drafted resolution at the IAEA.

Tehran has vowed it will take other measures if the IAEA continues its illegal moves.

RHM/FNA14010330000053