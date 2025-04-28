Egypt FM expresses sympathy over Bandar Abbas explosion

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed his condolences to the Islamic Republic of Iran over the tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. He wished a swift recovery to those who were injured in the incident.

During the conversation, Abdelatty also updated Araghchi on Egypt’s continuous efforts to halt Israeli crimes in Palestine and to provide humanitarian aid to the defenseless people of Gaza.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, for his part, described the ongoing blockade of food and medical supplies to Gaza, alongside the mass killings of innocent people, as a “historic crime against humanity.” He further condemned the United States and other Israeli allies as accomplices in Israel’s genocide and war crimes.

Araghchi also expressed deep concern over the international community’s indifference to these crimes, calling it “astonishing and worrying.”

Araghchi further stressed the necessity of opposing Israel’s policy of forced displacement of the people of Gaza and the West Bank.

The top Iranian diplomat also briefed his Egyptian counterpart on the latest developments in Iran-US negotiations.

