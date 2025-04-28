Pezeshkian departs for Baku with key talks on agenda(+VIDEO)

"The purpose of my trip was an official invitation from a neighboring country, and I am also interested in this trip," Pezeshkian said before his departure.

"There are suitable grounds in the Republic of Azerbaijan for strengthening relations between the two countries," the Iranian President said, adding, "Our relationship with Azerbaijan is a historical, cultural and deep one."

"The promotion of commercial, scientific, and economic issues between the two countries is emphasized. The development of corridors that can facilitate traffic between Iran and Azerbaijan will also be examined," he said.

He also said that he will meet with businessmen, academics, and Iranians residing in the Republic of Azerbaijan on the sidelines of this trip.

