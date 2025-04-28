Iran, Saudi FMs discuss key issues, Tehran-Washington talks

At the beginning of this telephone conversation, the Saudi Foreign Minister expressed regret over the heartbreaking incident in Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port.

Expressing Saudi Arabia's condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the government and people of Iran, and praying to God for the recovery and health of the victims.

Iranian Foreign Minister also appreciated the messages of sympathy from high-ranking Saudi Arabian officials.

Referring to the increasing insecurity in the region as a result of the Zionist regime's continued crimes in Gaza and the West Bank and its repeated aggressions against Lebanon, Araqchi explained the Islamic Republic of Iran's positions on regional developments and, called for the mobilization of the international community to stop the greatest ongoing genocide of the century.

Araghchi also informed his Saudi counterpart about the latest developments in the indirect Iran-US talks.

MNA/