Jun 17, 2022, 4:56 PM

Explosion at Kunduz mosque kills, injures several worshipers

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – Afghan media reported an explosion at a mosque in the city of Imam Sahib in Kunduz province, killings and injuring 8 people.

Local media in Afghanistan reported that an explosion targeted worshipers at Friday Prayers in a mosque in the city of Imam Sahib in Kunduz province,

According to reports, one people were killed and 7 others were wounded in the blast. 

Local Afghan Bakhtar news has reported the explosion was a result of a planted bomb in the mosque.

The ISIL Khorasan terrorist group claimed responsibility for a previous deadly attack on a Sufi mosque in Afghanistan's Imam Sahib which left many casualties.

