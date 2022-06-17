Explosion at Kunduz mosque kills, injures several worshipers

Local media in Afghanistan reported that an explosion targeted worshipers at Friday Prayers in a mosque in the city of Imam Sahib in Kunduz province,
According to reports, one people were killed and 7 others were wounded in the blast.
Local Afghan Bakhtar news has reported the explosion was a result of a planted bomb in the mosque.
The ISIL Khorasan terrorist group claimed responsibility for a previous deadly attack on a Sufi mosque in Afghanistan's Imam Sahib which left many casualties.
MNA/FNA14010327000409
