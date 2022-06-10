Azeri pres. Aliyev condoles with Iran over recent train crash

"We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives and injuries as a passenger train derailed on the Mashad-Yazd railroad track. Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my deep condolences to you, the families, and loved ones of those who died, and all the people of Iran, and wish the injured swiftest possible recovery. May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!" Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a message to President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi of Iran on Friday, according to Azerbaijani news website.

KI