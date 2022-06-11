Uzbek president offers condolences to Iran on train accident

According to the Twitter account of the news service of the Uzbekistan presidency, the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent a message to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi to offer condolences over the losses of lives and injury of a large number of people in a passenger train derailment incident in South Khorasan Province, in the east of Iran.

Moreover, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi over the train crash.

At least 21 people were killed and dozens more were hurt after a Mashhad-Yazd passenger train derailed in Tabas in eastern Iran on Wednesday.

KI