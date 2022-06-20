  1. Politics
Azerbaijani culture minister visits Imam Khomeini Mausoleum

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – The Azerbaijani culture visited the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini on Monday as part of his state visit to Iran.

Anar Karimov, the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in the south of Tehran to pay tribute to the founder of the Islamic Revolution on Monday. 

Anar Karimov laid a wreath on Imam Khomeini's grave.

Minister Anar Karimov was accompanied by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Tehran Ali Alizadeh and Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan Cultural Attaché Gurbanali Purmerjan.

Karimov is slated to hold a meeting with the Iranian tourism minister Sayyid Ezzatollah Zarghami.

