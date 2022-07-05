Iranian, Indian diplomats discuss Chabahar project, ties

According to the official webiste of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs,Foreign Secretary Shri Vinay Kwatra spoke on phone on Tuesday with Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



The two sides discussed various elements of bilateral relations including progress on the Chabahar Port.

The Indian Foreign Secretary underscored India's commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Iran in addressing shared opportunities and challenges. Both sides also discussed international and regional issues including Afghanistan.

MP/PR