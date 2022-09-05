Tehran ready to host new round of Iran-India coop. commission

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone talk with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to exchange views on the issues on the agenda of bilateral relations and some issues in need of mutual efforts in the regional and international fields.

The Iranian foreign minister initially conveyed the warm greetings of President Ebrahim Raeisi for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the growing trend of bilateral relations between Tehran and New Delhi, Amir-Abdollahian said that the achievements of his recent visit to India are quite satisfactory.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to implement the articles of the reached agreements with India in the course of that official visit, he announced.

The foreign minister also expressed Iran's readiness to host the new round of the Iran-India economic cooperation commission.

The Iranian diplomat also briefed his Indian counterpart on the latest developments in JCPOA revival talks aimed at removing Iran's sanctions.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, for his part, spoke about good bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

He also expressed hope that Iran-India comprehensive cooperation will further improve.

The top Indian diplomat emphasized that New Delhi has always supported the resolving of Iran’s nuclear issue, stressing that India will also keep on doing so in the future.

Iran, Qatar FMs discuss JCPOA, bilateral talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also held a telephone conversation with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held on Sunday night.

In this phone call, the two sides discussed some consular issues, as well as the latest status of negotiations for the removal of sanctions.

RHM/MFA