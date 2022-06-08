Yemen equipped with advanced missile with very high precision

Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi emphasized the reopening of roads to render relief services to Yemeni citizens and said that even if there is no agreement with the other side, “We are ready for a unilateral initiative to reopen roads and offer quality relief services to citizens as Saudi aggressor coalition is blocking roads to send aid to Yemeni people."

The invading Saudi aggressor coalition has besieged Taiz and other provinces in Yemen, he said, adding that Yemeni people have been besieged by Saudi-led coalition forces.

“We are thinking of rendering relief services to Yemeni citizens in Taiz province with all available facilities and are ready to cooperate with the initiative of social actions,” he stressed.

The Leader of Ansarullah Movement in Yemen emphasized that no one in this world is at a level to seize freedom, independence and dignity of Yemeni people, adding that today, after going through great hardships, relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, “We intend to rely on people and move forwards with firm steps to achieve a decisive victory.”

Efforts to achieve more progress in Yemen with more advanced technologies continue, al-Houthi underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Leader of Ansarullah Movement pointed to the resigned and ousted Yemeni government led by Hadi and stated that those who called him the president were summoned by a junior Saudi officer to announce his resignation and was ready to sacrifice the whole nation and give no concessions to Yemeni people.

Ansarullah Movement’s use of ballistic missiles on a wider scale since World War II shows the humiliation of the United States and Saudi Arabia, al-Houthi underscored.

