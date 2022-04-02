Ansarullah welcomes two-month ceasefire in Yemen

Mohammad Abdul Salam, the spokesman of the Ansarullah resistance movement in Yemen, which leads the Sanna government, welcomed the two-month ceasefire in Yemen under UN supervision.

Abdul Salam said, "According to the announced ceasefire, military operations will stop and Sanaa International Airport and Al-Hudaidah port will open to oil derivatives."

Hans Grundberg, the UN special envoy for Yemen, said on Friday that the parties to the conflict in Yemen had responded positively to the UN proposal to establish a two-month ceasefire, which would take effect on April 2 at 7pm.

Grundberg stressed that the ceasefire could be extended after a two-month period with if the Yemeni sides agree.

KI/TSNM2689491