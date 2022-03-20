UN envoy, top Yemeni negotiator disscuss ceasefire in Muscat

The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grandberg met and held talks with Mohammad Abdul Salam, chairman of the negotiating team of the Houthi-led government in the Omani capital.

In the meeting which was also attended by a number of Omani officials, the two sides discussed ongoing UN consultations and efforts to resolve Yemen's dire humanitarian situation.

According to the statement, one of the issues discussed by the two sides was the possibility of declaring a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan.

This comes as the Secretary-General of the PGCC Nayef al-Hajraf said on Thursday that PGCC will host talks between Yemen’s warring parties in Riyadh from March 29 until April 7.

The consultations will cover six topics, including military and political ones, Hajraf said in a press conference, claiming that the PGCC’s move to hold these negotiations is not a “new initiative” but a “reaffirmation that the solution [to the conflict] is in the hands of the Yemenis.”

RHM/FNA14001229000321