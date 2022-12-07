Iran always taken different position towards Yemen

He made the remarks on Wednesday evening in a speech and lashed out at the policies adopted by Saudi officials.

He emphasized that Al Saud regime is pursuing destructive policies which are against the moral values.

The Islamic Ummah is experiencing in a unprecedented situation, he stressed.

Those who sought martyrdom in Yemen are the clear examples of bravery, and heroism in the battlefronts, Badruldeen Al-Houthi underlined.

As the Islamic Ummah is experiencing an unprecedented situation, some countries are following US and Zionist regime and are seeking to normalize relations with Tel Aviv, he said.

In these days when the blood of Palestinian citizens is shed every day, an Arab country welcomes the head the Zionist regime of Israel and emphasizes the partnership with the Zionist enemy, he criticized.

Enemies are seeking to loot Yemen's gas and oil resources and want to bring Yemeni people down to their knees through pressurizing them and affecting their livelihood, he said, adding that when the ceasefire was announced, they (enemies) prevented Yemeni nation from benefiting from its oil and gas resources.

He went on to say that enemies are seeking sea piracy and seizure of Yemeni ships, while the ships carrying oil derivatives have obtained the necessary licenses.

The hostile policies of the Saudi aggressor coalition have caused heavy damages to the Yemeni people, Al-Houthi continued.

