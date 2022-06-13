Saudis violate Al Hudaydah ceasefire 45 times in past 24 hrs

The Saudi coalition continues to repeatedly violate the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province in Yemen.

A source in the Liaison Officers' Operations Room said that the Saudi coalition had violated the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah 45 times in the past 24 hours.

According to the source, the creation of combat fortifications in Hays and three drone strikes were among the ceasefire violations.

The source also reported that seven airstrikes were carried out in Hays, Maqbanah and Jabaliyah, adding that 8 artillery shellings and 27 shootings with various weapons were also among other violations of the ceasefire violation by the Saudi coalition in Al Hudaydah.

Earlier on Sunday, the Yemeni parliament condemned the extensive and repeated violation of the UN-brokered ceasefire in the country by the Saudi coalition, calling on the United Nations and its envoy to Yemen to put pressure on aggressors for ending the blockade and ongoing attacks.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates launched an extensive attack against the Yemeni people on March 26, 2015, within the framework of a coalition of several Arab countries with the help and green light of the United States under the pretext of returning fugitive resigned President of Yemen Mansur Hadi back to power.

Yemeni groups signed a ceasefire agreement in Al Hudaydah during the talks on 13 December 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. But Saudi coalition forces have since regularly violated the ceasefire and are targeting civilians in the province.

