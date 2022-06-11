Mine explosions in Yemen leave 21 killed, injured in a week

Quoting a Yemeni source, Almasira reported that the explosions occurred in the first week of June, in several Yemeni provinces including Taiz, Al Hudaydah, and Sa'dah.

News sources reported that the Saudi coalition had violated the Yemeni ceasefire 47 times during the past day.

Media sources on Saturday also reported that the Saudis have violated the ceasefire 142 times during a day.

The ceasefire violation included rocket attacks, artillery attacks, and reconnaissance flights, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, the UN Special Representative for Yemen announced on Thursday that the parties to the conflict in Yemen have agreed to extend the ceasefire for another two months.

Saudi aggressor coalition has not adhered to the ceasefire from the beginning and always violated it. The ceasefire was established primarily for humanitarian issues, but Saudi Arabia is obstructing all issues and preventing international and regional efforts from bearing fruit, he added.

MP/IRN84783900