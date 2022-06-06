IAEA may seek to make Iran step back in Vienna talks

In an interview with Mehr News agency, Mostafa Khoshcheshm said that the West is seeking to put pressure on Iran using this tactic, adding that Iran is well-aware of the tool.

Iran has tolerated pressure more than this over the past 20 years, he said, noting that the enemy has been unsuccessful in putting pressure on the country in politics, military, the economy as well as media.

The series of plots against Iran in different areas, including the stealing of an Iranian tanker off the coast of Greece to the assassination by the Zionists, psychological warfare, and the aggrandizement of the weak anti-revolutionary opposition, are all aimed at creating political pressure to make Iran step back in the international arenas, the expert underlined.

Certainly, the agency's resolution will not achieve the goal as it shows because the referral to the Security Council will eventually lead to nowhere except facing a veto from China and Russia.

