US non-constructive action undermines trend of talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov exchanged views over the most important bilateral, regional and international issues in phone call on Friday.

Amir-Abdollahian and Lavrov discussed the latest state of ties between Tehran and Moscow and followed up various issues resulting from talks between the presidents of the two countries.

The Iranian foreign minister referred the continuation of exchanging messages between Iran and the US through the European Union for sanctions removal over the past two months, saying the unconstructive move by the US and the European troika to draft a resolution for the upcoming meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors and the creation of media hype against Iran disrupt the process of negotiations.

The top Iranian diplomat also pointed to the preparation of a roadmap for cooperation between Iran and the UN atomic agency during the last visit of its Director General Rafael Grossi l to Tehran, saying those who are hampering diplomacy will be held to account for the consequences of adopting any anti-Iran resolution at next week's meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors.

In the telephone conversation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for his part said he was pleased at his future official visit to Iran and noted that relations and cooperation between Tehran and Moscow are expanding in all spheres.

The top Russian diplomat reaffirmed his country’s definite opposition to the resolution drafted by the US and the European troika at the IAEA’s board.

Lavrov added that this draft lacks any positive effect and that issues on the agenda of cooperation between Iran and the agency must be resolved through technical channels of the IAEA.

Amir-Abdollahian and Lavrov also held consultations over the inclusive document of the Iran-Russia cooperation, ways of boosting economic cooperation between the private and public sectors of the two countries, the forthcoming summit of the Caspian Sea states, the upcoming visit of the top Russian diplomat to Tehran, and the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis. On the Ukraine crisis, the Iranian foreign minister underlined the importance of dialog and political settlement, which was approved by his Russian counterpart.

KI/MFA