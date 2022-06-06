Iran, South Africa to cooperate in IT

The deputy ICT minister of Iran has held talks with his South African counterpart on the sidelines of the World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2022.

The two sides have agreed to exchange know-how and experience in the fields of ICANN, ITU, WSIS, and OEWG according to the Iranian Information Technology Organization.

Iran and South Africa enjoy a high capacity to cooperate due to South Africa's membership in the G20 and BRICS group, as well as the proximity of both sides' positions in international ICT indicators.

