Africa of great importance in Iran's policy

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahain and his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor on Thursday afternoon held a telephone conversation in which they discussed the most important bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Iranian foreign minister referred to the importance of Africa in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign policy, underlining the new Iranian administration’s firm resolve to expand ties with the continent, especially with South Africa.

Amir-Abdollahian described ties between the two countries in different fields as good. Referring to the 14th Joint Economic Commission of Iran and South Africa that was held successfully, he declared Iran’s readiness to hold the 15th event in the near future. Amir-Abdollahian stressed that there are many opportunities and possibilities in the relations between Iran and South Africa.

The top Iranian diplomat referred to Iran and South Africa’s support for each other’s stance in international organizations and underlined the need for the continuation of this trend and cooperation at the world bodies.

Amir-Abdollahian then spoke about South Africa’s good position on the issue of Palestine. He said, “You experienced apartheid in your own country and perfectly understand the current situation of the apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s Foreign Minister, also congratulated Amir-Abdollahian on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan during the telephone conversation. She described Iran as South Africa’s good friend and underscored that relations with the Islamic Republic are important for her country.

Naledi Pandor then thanked Iran’s support for South Africa in international organizations, adding, “We view Palestine as our friend.”

She extended an invitation by her country’s president to the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran to visit South Africa. Naledi Pandor expressed hope that the upcoming visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to South Africa will give a boost to bilateral relations.

