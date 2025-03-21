N Korea tests fire new anti-aircraft missile system

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday that the latest test proved that the new weapons are “highly reliable”, adding that the country’s combat response was “advantageous”.

The announcement came just a day after South Korea wrapped up an annual joint military exercise with the US, which Pyongyang separately denounced on Friday as “a rehearsal of war of aggression”.

KCNA said Thursday’s test conducted by North Korea’s Missile Administration was to examine the performance of a system whose production has already begun.

The report did not specify where the test was held but said Kim was joined by members of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.

The agency quoted Kim as saying that the test proved that its army “would be “equipped with another major defense weapon system with laudable combat performance”.

