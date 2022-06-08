TPOI plans to boost trade ties with African countries

Seyyed Ahmad-Reza Alaei Tabatabaei made the remarks on Wednesday and said that equipping exports infrastructures and strengthening active presence of commercial envoys in African continent have been put atop agenda of the Organization.

Turning to the TOPI programs to take advantage of trade and economic capabilities of African Continent during the 13th government under President Raeisi, he said that bolstering logistics infrastructures especially maritime logistics is one of the man prerequisites for boosting trade with African states.

Establishing regular shipping lines, which have recently been witnessed in East Africa and needs to be strengthened, must also be implemented in West Africa, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Alaei Tabatabaei pointed to country’s high capacity in the field of exchanging goods with African states through bartering mechanism and added, “Given the establishment of infrastructures and implementation of bartering platform by the Organization with some countries, it is hoped that such infrastructure would be implemented in African countries.”

Turning to the high capacities and potentials of the country in the field of exporting technical and engineering services, he emphasized that some African countries are the most important importers of technical and engineering services, so that this issue has recently been taken into serious consideration in the country.

He then referred to 45% growth in Iran’s export of products to African states and noted that Ghana is currently Iran’s first export target market, followed by South Africa and Nigeria in 2nd and 3rd places, respectively

