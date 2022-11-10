Iran’s ICT min. meets ESCAP chief in Seoul for bilateral talk

During the meeting, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, ESCAP Secretary General said that Iran possesses a key position in ESCAP and added that Iran's special geographic location makes it important in communication projects connecting West and East of Asia.

She also hailed Iran’s development in the space technology, and welcomed the promotion of cooperation between ESCAP and Tehran.

The Iranian minister, for his part, announced his country’s readiness to use its indigenous and technological capabilities to increase cooperation with ESCAP and its member states.

Zarepour is in South Korea to attend the two-day ESCAP Digital Ministerial Conference that inaugurated on November 9.

