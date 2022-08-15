1st Iran-Mauritius economic-trade MoU inked

Creating a practical framework for joint cooperation in the fields of bolstering investment with a focus on sectors such as export-oriented production, light engineering, agricultural processing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, free trade ports and logistics, ICT, construction, hoteling, education, industry, cinema and promoting trade with a focus on developing trade exchanges between the two countries based on the potential of the parties in the field of industries and products of agriculture is part of the objectives of this MoU.

Sharing information on export opportunities, resources, incentives, and support services, facilitating activities related to “information, research and market study”, facilitating the formation of joint venture projects, technology transfer and exchange of technical knowledge, particularly in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, agricultural processing, medicine and medical equipment, construction industry, industrial gases are other provisions of the agreed document.

Earlier on August 15, speaking in his meeting with visiting Mauritius’ Minister of Labor, Human Resource Development and Training Soodesh Satkam Callichurn in Tehran, Seyyed Ehsan Khandouzi Iran’s Minister of Economy, while welcoming the other side’s view of developing cooperation and mutual investment, expressed the readiness of Iran for investing and establishing cooperation with the Republic of Mauritius in the field of advanced technologies of pharmaceutical industry and nanotechnology.

