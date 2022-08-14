Iran emphasizes developing economic coop. with Mauritius

Speaking in his meeting with visiting Mauritius’ Minister of Labor, Human Resource Development and Training Soodesh Satkam Callichurn in Tehran on Sunday evening, Seyyed Ehsan Khandouzi Iran’s Minister of Economy, while welcoming the other side’s view of developing cooperation and mutual investment, expressed readiness of Iran for investing and establishing cooperation with the Republic of Mauritius in the field of advanced technologies of pharmaceutical industry and nanotechnology.

Khandouzi also announced the agreement of Iran to boost mutual cooperation in order to ensure food security between the two countries given the Ukraine war and also development of investment by Iranian side in the Republic of Mauritius in the field of building construction and supply of construction materials to this African state.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian minister called Mauritius as gateway of financial transactions in South Africa and emphasized the will of the country to strengthen cooperation and financial transactions with south African countries.

It is hoped that formation of joint economic commission between Iran and Mauritius would further increase bilateral trade, Kahndouzi added.

Mauritius’ Minister, for his part, emphasized the serious will of his country for expansion of trade and economic cooperation with Iran.

The high-ranking trade delegation from Mauritius traveled to Iran on Sunday to explore ways of expanding trade relations between the two countries

