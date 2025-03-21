China slams US sanctions on its firms for importing Iran oil

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday that China has always opposed the abuse of illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction and urged the US to stop interfering with and undermining the normal trade and economic cooperation between China and Iran, Global Times reported.



Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on the US' announcement on Thursday of sanctions against an oil refinery in East China's Shandong and an oil terminal in South China's Guangdong for importing Iranian oil.



In response, Mao also said that China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

Earlier on Thursday, US Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on a Chinese national, 13 companies, and 8 entities based on their alleged links to Iran.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating a 'teapot' oil refinery and its chief executive officer for purchasing and refining hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian crude oil, including from vessels linked to the Foreign Terrorist Organization, Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, and the Iranian Ministry of Defense of Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL)," the US Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

MA/PR