Mar 21, 2025, 12:01 PM

Russia's top security official Shoigu arrives in North Korea

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – A top Russian security official traveled to North Korea on Friday to meet leader Kim Jong Un, after North Korea recently reportedly sent additional troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.

A brief dispatch by Russia’s state-run news agency Tass reported that Sergey Shoigu, Russia’s Security Council secretary, had arrived in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, and plans to meet top North Korean officials including Kim. It gave no further details including what Shoigu would discuss with Kim, AP reported.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency confirmed the arrival of a Russian delegation led by Shoigu but didn’t provide any details on the purpose of their visit.

Shoigu’s visit comes after Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle Wednesday to a limited ceasefire after President Donald Trump spoke with the countries’ leaders, though it remained to be seen when it might take effect and what possible targets would be off limits to attack.

In late February, South Korea’s spy agency said North Korea appeared to have sent additional troops to Russia. South Korean media put the number of newly sent North Korean soldiers at about 1,000 to 3,000, the report added. 

