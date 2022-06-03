PMU arrests 6 dangerous terrorists near Iran's borders

During an intelligence operation, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, arrested six dangerous terrorists in eastern Iraq.

One of the commanders of al-Hashd al-Shabi told Al-Ma'loumeh news agency that intelligence groups, in coordination with PMU's security forces, succeeded in identifying and arresting the terrorists.

The terrorists' names were among the most dangerous people on the black list of terrorists in the eastern regions of Iraq, therefore their arrest was a fatal blow to the ISIL terrorist group.

Al-Hashd al-Shabi has deployed six combat brigades in Diyala province in eastern Iraq which is neighboring Iran to destroy and counter ISIL terrorists.

Iraqi security forces continue to search, clean, and chase ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not reappear.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

