Iraqi forces arrest 6 ISIL terrorists in Nineveh province

In a statement on Tuesday, the Police force of Nineveh province announced that 6 ISIL terrorist elements have been captured in Mosul in Northwestern Iraq.

The Iraqi army and Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, launched a joint operation against ISIL terrorists in eastern Diyala on Monday.

According to sources, Iraqi forces have initiated another operation to eliminate the remnants of terrorists in western Diyala as well.

It should be noted that Iraqi security forces recently captured 10 ISIL terrorist elements in five different provinces in the country.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

