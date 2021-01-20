Iraqi forces arrests 3 ISIL elements in Kirkuk, Diyala

The Iraqi Interior Ministry announced in a statement that its intelligence forces have arrested 3 high-profile ISIL terrorist elements in Kirkuk and Diyala provinces, Shafaq News reported.

The elements have conducted a number of terrorist operations against Iraqi forces and provided ISIL terrorist organization with intelligence and logistics.

Despite this defeat, the ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017. Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out more than 60 military operations against terrorists during this period.

