Iranian cartoonist shines at Turkish Intl Cartoon Competition

Akbari won the first prize at the 1st International Cartoon Competition on the theme of "Ecological Lines" held by Büyükçekmece Municipality.

The competition's award ceremony and exhibition will take place on June 5, 2022, at 14.00 in the Dumlupnar Hall of the Büyükçekmece Municipality Building.

Mohammad Hossein Akbari has been working as a cartoonist and caricaturist for about 16 years and has received more than 80 national and international awards, including the prize of the International School Cartoon Festival- Portugal, the first prize of VIII Graphic Humor Contest 2020 Elda Alicante -Spain, the first prize of International Cartoon Festival- Indonesia 2020, the first prize of the International Gas Cartoon Festival-Iran 2010, the third prize of International Biennial Cartoon of Tehran (theme: Fear 2009), the third prize of International Tunzmag Cartoon- Norway, and Silver Medal of the World Cartoon Festival of Azerbaijan 2021.

RHM/5502507