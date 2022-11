During his visit, Ali Akbar Mehrabian will discuss expanding Tehran-Ashgabat bilateral cooperation in various fields with the Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister, and senior officials of the Turkmen government.

The development of cooperation in the field of energy, the resumption of the Iran-Turkmenistan energy exchange, and dredging and organizing the Harirud and Atrak rivers are among the issue that will be discussed in this trip.

