Azeri, Tajik presidents offer condolences to Iran on Metropol

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a message of condolences to the President of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi on the losses of lives in the Metropol building collapse.

In his message of condolences to Ebrahim Raeisi, the President of Azerbaijan offered condolences to the Iranian government and people on the building collapse incident in the city of Abadan in southwest Iran and the loss of life and injuries of a number of Iranian citizens.

Aliyev also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

In this regard, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon offered condolences on the losses of lives in the Metropole building collapse in a message to President Raeisi on Sunday. The Tajik President also wished speedy recovery for the injured in the incident.

It was announced on Monday by the Khuzestan provincial governor that as many as 32 dead bodies of people have been recovered from the rumbles of the collapsed 10-storey Metropole office block so far.

