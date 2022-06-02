  1. Economy
Jun 2, 2022, 8:30 PM

Iran oil minister meets Kazakhstan energy minister in Baku

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Oil Minister, Javad Owji, met with Kazakhstan Energy Minister, Bulat Aqchulaqov, on Thursday on the sidelines of Baku Energy Forum.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in oil industry's upstream and downstream sectors and various energy trade.

They also emphasized the great potentials for joint cooperation in different oil and gas areas and talked about their various capacities for collaboration.

Iran’s Oil Minister is in Azerbaijan to participate in Baku Energy Week and hold talks with officials attending the three-day international event.

The events are held on June 1-3, 2022 with the support of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). The Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition is the first exhibition held since the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan annually in which over 250 companies of the world will take part.

ZZ/SHANA 

News Code 187522
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187522/

